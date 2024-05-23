iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP) Shares Acquired by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXP. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the third quarter worth $790,000. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 138,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,478,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 162.3% in the third quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the third quarter worth $56,003,000.

IXP stock opened at $86.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a 1 year low of $65.38 and a 1 year high of $87.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.23.

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

