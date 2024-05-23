Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys 785 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 283.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG opened at $75.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $75.61.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

