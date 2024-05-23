Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAUG. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2.0% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 30,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 91,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FAUG opened at $43.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.42 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.35.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

