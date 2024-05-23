Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-$1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.145-$1.150 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.99-$5.02 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.67.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $64.38 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $58.87 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.21 and a 200-day moving average of $65.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.34. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 27,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,146.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,896,777.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 27,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total value of $1,733,146.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,140 shares in the company, valued at $5,896,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $297,215.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,356,101 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

