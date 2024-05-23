Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys 505 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, April 8th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,738.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,098,000 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Trading Down 0.2 %

ETN stock opened at $336.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $167.33 and a twelve month high of $338.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.05.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

