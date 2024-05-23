Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 15,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.08, for a total value of $3,524,819.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $232.50 to $257.50 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Vertical Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Baird R W raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $241.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

ODFL stock opened at $172.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.47. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.90 and a 1 year high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. Analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.