Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 500 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 207,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after acquiring an additional 61,416 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 19,073 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 265,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 44,749 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 251.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

PDEC opened at $37.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.55. The firm has a market cap of $811.83 million, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

