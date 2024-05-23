Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $591,000 Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8,355.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNO stock opened at $24.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.28. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $32.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.14 and a beta of 1.57.

VNO has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

