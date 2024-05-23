Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases New Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in JFrog during the third quarter valued at approximately $490,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in JFrog by 19.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 494,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,544,000 after purchasing an additional 80,913 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in JFrog by 8.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the third quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 10.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,032,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,344,000 after buying an additional 679,007 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FROG. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on JFrog from $36.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on JFrog from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.73.

JFrog Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $33.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.13. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.63 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at JFrog

In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $1,548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,731,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,504,057.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $1,490,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,689,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,722,908.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $1,548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,731,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,504,057.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,455 shares of company stock valued at $8,282,794 in the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JFrog Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

