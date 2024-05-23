Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TDG opened at $1,326.19 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $768.05 and a twelve month high of $1,340.97. The company has a market cap of $74.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,246.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,118.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.39 EPS. Analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,220.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,327.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,282.78, for a total value of $3,848,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $682,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,980,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,282.78, for a total transaction of $3,848,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11 shares of company stock valued at $5,950 and have sold 48,203 shares valued at $59,138,425. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

