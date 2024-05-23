Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT) Shares Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOCT. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 301.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 65,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 48,930 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 17,835 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October during the 4th quarter worth $604,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 13,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Stock Performance

Shares of NOCT stock opened at $48.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $163.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.42.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

