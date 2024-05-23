Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,505,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,654,000 after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 818,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,410,000 after buying an additional 9,010 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 772,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,153,000 after purchasing an additional 282,319 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 697,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,813,000 after purchasing an additional 27,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,411,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $264.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $260.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.42 and a 12-month high of $273.76.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

