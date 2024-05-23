Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Invests $348,000 in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 265,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,502,000 after acquiring an additional 66,550 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 744,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,753,000 after acquiring an additional 218,177 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $894,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $111.72 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $88.33 and a 52 week high of $112.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.79 and a 200-day moving average of $104.10.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

