Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Takes $341,000 Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 361,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,545,000 after purchasing an additional 35,488 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Oshkosh from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

OSK opened at $116.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.49. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.47 and a fifty-two week high of $127.98.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.93%. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

