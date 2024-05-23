Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Takes $305,000 Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,271,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 511.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 299,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,968,000 after purchasing an additional 250,820 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth $18,870,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth $14,639,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $136.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.95 and its 200-day moving average is $125.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

