Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 861 TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 861 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TopBuild by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,983,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 246,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $402.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $414.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.37. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $199.31 and a 52 week high of $452.87.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,054,920.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,054,920.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total transaction of $219,526.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,475,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.90.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

