Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Price Performance

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF stock opened at $28.95 on Thursday. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.25.

About Fidelity Enhanced International ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

