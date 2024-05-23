Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 5,223 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,816 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 5,223 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 374.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 0.3 %

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $27.88 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LUV. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.80 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LUV

About Southwest Airlines

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.