Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 1,458 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Enerpac Tool Group Trading Down 0.4 %

EPAC stock opened at $38.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.11. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $38.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $138.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.