Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,187 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 66.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1,127.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

LOB opened at $35.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.63. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $47.22.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $116.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.89 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director Tonya Williams Bradford sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $93,522.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Tonya Williams Bradford sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $93,522.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Micah S. Davis sold 8,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $343,400.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,857.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,213 shares of company stock valued at $834,222 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

(Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.