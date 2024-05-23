John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Position Reduced by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JHMM. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 84.8% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $864,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 107,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after buying an additional 8,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 33.6% in the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $56.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.07. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

