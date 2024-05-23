Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Invests $207,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 54.5% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

TMUS opened at $165.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $193.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,514,632.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $489,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,514,632.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.98, for a total transaction of $31,102,086.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 675,072,321 shares in the company, valued at $110,698,359,197.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,835,010 shares of company stock worth $1,112,834,913 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.33.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

