CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the third quarter worth $35,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $236.27 on Thursday. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.57 and a fifty-two week high of $263.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.15). CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

CDW declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

CDW Profile



CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.



