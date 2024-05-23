Balentine LLC Increases Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CP. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $80.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.82 and a 200 day moving average of $81.05. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The firm has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.95%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.