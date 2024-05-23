Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Holdings Cut by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC decreased its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,746 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Ally Financial by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Ally Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Ally Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 108,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Ally Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $39.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $41.77.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Articles

