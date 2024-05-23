Balentine LLC Purchases New Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Balentine LLC bought a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Pool by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $367.60 on Thursday. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $307.77 and a 1 year high of $422.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.56%.

Insider Activity at Pool

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on POOL. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.80.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

