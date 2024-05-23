Barry G. Steele Acquires 3,000 Shares of InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Stock

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) CFO Barry G. Steele acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $19,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,161.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

InfuSystem Stock Up 7.7 %

INFU opened at $7.14 on Thursday. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INFU. Lake Street Capital raised shares of InfuSystem to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut InfuSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InfuSystem

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in InfuSystem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 124.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 28,038 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in InfuSystem by 29.6% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 468,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 107,001 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 17.6% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 689,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 30,835 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

