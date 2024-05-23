Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) CFO Sells $41,600.88 in Stock

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) CFO Elaine M. Birkemeyer sold 3,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $41,600.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $12.92 on Thursday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $26.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.23.
Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.25. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $77.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.
About Tactile Systems Technology
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.
