Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) CFO Sells $41,600.88 in Stock

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) CFO Elaine M. Birkemeyer sold 3,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $41,600.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $12.92 on Thursday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $26.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.25. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $77.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

