CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Sees Large Volume Increase

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 16,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 17,872 shares.The stock last traded at $10.66 and had previously closed at $10.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CIXXF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CI Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James raised CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 12th.

CI Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.58.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. CI Financial had a positive return on equity of 42.97% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $525.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.16 million. On average, research analysts predict that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

CI Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.1454 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.05%.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

