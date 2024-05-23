Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The leader in drive-thru voice AI reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS.

Presto Automation Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRST opened at $0.21 on Thursday. Presto Automation has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38.

Get Presto Automation alerts:

Presto Automation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Presto Automation Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation solutions to the restaurant enterprise technology industry in the United States. The company offers Presto Voice, an AI solution to quick service restaurants that completes complex orders, including large orders with multiple menu modifications and add-ons, with limited on-site restaurant staff intervention; and Presto Touch, a pay-at-table tablet solution to casual dining chains that enables self-serve ordering, payment processing, personalization, and gaming experiences for restaurant guests.

Receive News & Ratings for Presto Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presto Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.