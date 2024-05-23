XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 29,084,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 13,983,909 shares.The stock last traded at $9.14 and had previously closed at $8.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XPEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on XPeng in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.48.

XPeng Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in XPeng by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in XPeng by 322.2% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 197,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in XPeng by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. 23.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

