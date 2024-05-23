Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Director Purchases $16,401.60 in Stock

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) Director Anna U. Loengard purchased 17,085 shares of Clover Health Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $16,401.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,600 shares in the company, valued at $14,976. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Clover Health Investments Stock Up 10.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLOV opened at $1.02 on Thursday. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. The company had revenue of $510.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 191,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 11,588 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 782,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 4,040.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 372,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 363,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

