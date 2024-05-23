Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of A. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,904,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,246,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,841,659,000 after buying an additional 2,170,219 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 939.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,296,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,796,000 after buying an additional 2,075,649 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 233.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,666,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $370,552,000 after buying an additional 1,867,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 262.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,292,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,786,000 after buying an additional 1,659,768 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:A opened at $152.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.13. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.80 and a 52-week high of $155.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.90 and a 200 day moving average of $135.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $239,315.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,235.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $239,315.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,976 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,235.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,828 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $719,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,610 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,333 over the last 90 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on A shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.