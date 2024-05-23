Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 13,043 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7,817.6% during the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 290,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,902,000 after buying an additional 286,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 615,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,086,000 after buying an additional 16,883 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC increased their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on General Mills

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $70.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.39. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $85.84.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.