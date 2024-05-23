Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $10,759,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 812,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,430,000 after purchasing an additional 41,198 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 518.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,876,000 after purchasing an additional 130,515 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 61,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,611,000 after acquiring an additional 17,322 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $151.69 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $152.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.08 and its 200 day moving average is $139.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.89.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

