Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $649,000 Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANET. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $791,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $662,000. Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 507.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,649,000 after acquiring an additional 16,081 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $316.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $286.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.16. The company has a market cap of $99.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.18 and a twelve month high of $329.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANET. UBS Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 14,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.03, for a total transaction of $4,700,048.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 252,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,284,103.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 11,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total value of $3,335,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 14,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.03, for a total value of $4,700,048.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 252,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,284,103.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 394,836 shares of company stock valued at $115,437,764. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.