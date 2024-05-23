Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,785 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $278.83 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $163.26 and a 12-month high of $280.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.40.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

