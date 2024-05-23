Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,428 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,501,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Fortinet by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 355,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,829,000 after purchasing an additional 144,420 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 127,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $1,553,482.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,660,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,776,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,534 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT stock opened at $61.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.28.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.