Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSL shares. StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

CSL opened at $423.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $207.91 and a 52 week high of $429.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $392.22 and a 200-day moving average of $340.19.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.06 million. Equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total value of $23,072,635.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,399,039.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at $645,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,059 shares of company stock worth $24,334,065. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Articles

