AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Gap Down to $4.83

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.83, but opened at $4.67. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 11,471,311 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.54.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AMC

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 935.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 814,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 735,666 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $5,582,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.