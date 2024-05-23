Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Plans $2.95 Quarterly Dividend

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 2.95 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th.

Cable One has raised its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Cable One has a dividend payout ratio of 29.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cable One to earn $39.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $11.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

Cable One Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $352.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $403.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $481.77. Cable One has a 52 week low of $351.97 and a 52 week high of $749.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $8.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.78 by ($2.67). Cable One had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $404.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.62 EPS. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 32.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CABO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $590.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cable One news, Director Wallace R. Weitz purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $369.98 per share, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,958.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $93,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,854 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $852,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Featured Stories

