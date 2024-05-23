Claude Robert Kehler Buys 2,000 Shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Stock

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) Director Claude Robert Kehler acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $15,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $281,121.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
AerSale Price Performance
ASLE opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05. AerSale Co. has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $16.98.
AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $94.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. AerSale had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AerSale Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.
About AerSale
AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).
