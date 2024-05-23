Claude Robert Kehler Buys 2,000 Shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Stock

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) Director Claude Robert Kehler acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $15,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $281,121.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AerSale Price Performance

ASLE opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05. AerSale Co. has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $16.98.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $94.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. AerSale had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AerSale Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AerSale

About AerSale

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASLE. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 783.1% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of AerSale in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

