Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Insider Sells $14,462.00 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $14,462.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Linda Llewelyn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

On Monday, April 15th, Linda Llewelyn sold 2,005 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $12,250.55.

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $14.37.

Institutional Trading of Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.67 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 285.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCAT

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.