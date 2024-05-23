Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.88 and last traded at $7.81. Approximately 7,158,739 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 19,533,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 6.8 %
The firm has a market cap of $902.46 million, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.39.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.0788 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- PDD Holdings Earnings Volatility Alerts Buyers
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Global-e Online is a Must-Own eCommerce Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.