The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) CEO Buys $12,560.00 in Stock

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.56 per share, for a total transaction of $12,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 493,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,199,452.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Manitowoc Price Performance

MTW stock opened at $12.61 on Thursday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.43. The firm has a market cap of $448.16 million, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.05.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $495.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Manitowoc’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manitowoc

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 1,292.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 516,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 479,662 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 386,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 119,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,207,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,223,000 after purchasing an additional 79,213 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 211,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 64,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 158,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 55,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

See Also

