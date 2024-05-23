Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Trading Up 4.6%

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $22.99. 452,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,471,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.98.

Several brokerages have commented on GO. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.90.

The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average of $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $989.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.44 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 1.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at $330,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at $330,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,400 shares in the company, valued at $301,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 146,500 shares of company stock worth $3,323,025 and have sold 507,920 shares worth $13,397,454. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 37,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

