Insider Selling: Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) CFO Sells 893 Shares of Stock

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) CFO Glen W. Brown sold 893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $10,046.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Stock Performance

HFBL stock opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.89. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Get Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana alerts:

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.91 million during the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 8.17%.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s payout ratio is 36.76%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,762 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.70% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

