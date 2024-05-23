MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th.

MKS Instruments has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. MKS Instruments has a dividend payout ratio of 12.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MKS Instruments to earn $6.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.

MKS Instruments Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $131.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.97 and a 200 day moving average of $109.26. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $135.51.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.94 million. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 48.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.75.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $33,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,242,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 7,411 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $910,737.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,284,147.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,911 shares of company stock valued at $974,710. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

