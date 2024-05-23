CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.13 Per Share

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.1335 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This is a positive change from CK Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $0.41.
CK Infrastructure Price Performance
Shares of CK Infrastructure stock opened at $29.43 on Thursday. CK Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $23.72 and a 52-week high of $30.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average of $26.92.
CK Infrastructure Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CK Infrastructure
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- PDD Holdings Earnings Volatility Alerts Buyers
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Global-e Online is a Must-Own eCommerce Stock
Receive News & Ratings for CK Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.