CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.13 Per Share

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.1335 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This is a positive change from CK Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $0.41.

Shares of CK Infrastructure stock opened at $29.43 on Thursday. CK Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $23.72 and a 52-week high of $30.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average of $26.92.

CK Infrastructure Company Profile

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests in, operates, and commercializes infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure related businesses.

