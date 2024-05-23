Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1916 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This is an increase from Vienna Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.18.
Vienna Insurance Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VNRFY opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.64. Vienna Insurance Group has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $6.76.
Vienna Insurance Group Company Profile
