Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1916 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This is an increase from Vienna Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vienna Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VNRFY opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.64. Vienna Insurance Group has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $6.76.

Get Vienna Insurance Group alerts:

Vienna Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Vienna Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in life, health, and property and casualty areas in Austria and internationally. The company offers motor own damage, rail vehicle own damage, aircraft own damage, transport, fire and natural hazards, third party liability, carrier, aircraft liability, general liability, credit, guarantee, legal expenses, assistance, marine, aviation, and travel health insurance products, as well as sea, lake, and river shipping own damage and liability insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Vienna Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vienna Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.